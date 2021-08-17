STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 52-year-old man has died after a shooting in Stockton on Monday evening, police say.
According to the Stockton Police Department, officers responded to Garfield Street near Highway 4 to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man had been shot.
Medics soon pronounced the man dead at the scene.
No suspect information has been released at this point and no motive has been identified.
The name of the man has also not yet been released.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (209) 937-8377.