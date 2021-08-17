Slice Beer
http://www.slicebeer.com
@slicebeer
My Big Fat Fabulous Life
Premieres Tuesday, August 17th at 9 pm ET/PT On TLC.
Main Street Antiques in Turlock
http://www.turlockantiques.com
Instagram: @mainstreetantiquesturlock
New in the Neighborhood: NY Deli
http://www.ciccidicarne.com
Instagram: @CicciDiCarne
Charcuterie 101
Friday, September 10, at 6:30 p.m. at The Creative Space in downtown Sacramento
http://www.eventbrite.com/e/grazing-gouda-charcuterie-101-workshop-live-in-person-class-tickets-166421440007
House Calls with Dr. Phil
Premieres Wednesday, August 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on-demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.
Michael’s Heavenly Sweets
209-565-2512
Sweets Pop-Up Shop
Elevate Studio
7147 Pacific Avenue
Stockton
Saturday 5pm-9pm
https://www.michaelsheavenlyberries.com
Instagram: @michaelsheavenlysweets
Facebook @michaelsheavenlysweets
The Karmic Leaf
http://www.theKarmicLeaf.com
thekarmicleaf@facebook
thekarmicleaf@instagram
Coffee with a Cop
9:00 am-11:30 am Rescate Coffee, Elk Grove
5:00 pm-7:30 pm Old Town Plaza, Old Elk Grove