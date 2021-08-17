WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers say they are investigating the death of a man found on a boat south of the Tower Bridge on Monday.
West Sacramento police say, a little before 10 p.m., officers responded to a reported disturbance on a boat along the Sacramento River.READ MORE: Man, 19, Identified As Person Who Died After Security Guard Opens Fire At Sacramento Apartment Complex
At the scene, officers found a man who was in need of medical attention.READ MORE: New Evacuation Orders Issued In Grizzly Flats After Caldor Fire Rapidly Expands
Officers started life-saving measures, but the man was soon pronounced dead.MORE NEWS: Public Safety Power Shutoffs To Happen This Week
No details about what led up to the man’s death have been released, but the police say they are handling the case as a death investigation.