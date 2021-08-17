YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say a pilot managed to safely land in a rural Yolo County field near Davis after having engine trouble Tuesday morning.
The Yolo County Sheriff's Office says they responded to the scene near County Roads 102 and 27, north of Davis, to investigate a report of a possible plane crash.
At the scene, deputies found that a small plane had landed in a field.
The sheriff’s office says the plane had suffered an engine failure. The experienced pilot, however, was able to guide the plane down until it landed safely in a farm field.
No injuries have been reported.
Deputies say the FAA will be investigating.