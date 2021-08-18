COLFAX (CBS13) — Detectives are looking for more information in the death of a man whose body was found in a Colfax canal with his feet bound.
James Pascual Rodriguez's body was found back on Aug. 5.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office has since opened a homicide investigation. Detectives say the 30-year-old's body was partially clothed with his feet bound together when he was found.
Exactly how Rodriguez died is still unclear, however.
Rodriguez frequented the North San Juan and Grass Valley areas. Detectives are still looking for any possible witnesses in his death, or other recent events that involved him.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call Sacramento Valley crime stoppers at 1 (800) AA-CRIME.