SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A 19-year-old man is under arrest after a shooting left another young man dead in south Sacramento early Monday evening.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, just after 6 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Elsie Avenue and Stockton Boulevard to investigate a reported shooting with an apparent victim in a car.
Witnesses soon told deputies that someone in a different car had opened fire, prompting the victim – identified as 20-year-old Tyree Xavier Scott – to veer off Elsie Avenue and crash through a hedge.
Deputies found Scott in a parking lot on the north side of Elsie Avenue. He had suffered a “catastrophic” gunshot injury and was rushed to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.
On Wednesday, the sheriff's office announced that they had identified and arrested Joshua Lee Atkinson in connection to Scott's killing. There are no other outstanding suspects, deputies say.
No motive for the shooting has been detailed by detectives.