“Cold Case Files”
Premieres Friday, August 20th at 9 pm ET/PT
on A&E.
App of the Week
@sirclesapp (IG)
http://www.Sircles.com
Email: Social@sircles.com
Selling Sacramento
https://homesbytaushagray.cbintouch.com
Facebook: @Tausha.Gray.ColdwellBanker
IG: @tausha.gray.coldwellbanker
“The Protege”
http://www.protege.movie
Fire Up Tourny
http://www.FireUp.gg
@fireupesports on IG
Midtown’s Third Thursday at 24th & K
TONIGHT 8/19
6 to 10 p.m.
http://www.exploremidtown.org
http://www.eventbrite.com/e/third-thursday-at-24th-k-street-tickets-163419667625
“The Cube” Local Couple
Chanel and Brian Stafford
Airs Thursdays at 9 PM on TBS
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed-Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Nytch App
http://www.nytch.me
Too Many Bunnies
Rabbit Adoption Event
Sunday, August 22 – 12pm-4pm
Bradshaw Animal Shelter
Little Kamper
http://www.LittleKamper.com