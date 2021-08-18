POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) — MMA fighter and Northern California native Aspen Ladd was among the people who had to evacuate her home due to the Caldor Fire.
Ladd posted on Instagram that she had leave Tuesday morning as the wildfire exploded in size.
“Right now I’m sincerely hoping I have a home to go back to. But if not everything else can be rebuilt or replaced besides what’s in this picture,” Ladd wrote.
The 26-year-old fighter often posts about working out in the Desolation Wilderness with her dogs.
Ladd has a 9-1 professional record but has been recovering from surgery on a pair of torn knee ligaments.