Mets Respond To Cohen Tweet With 12-Inning Win Over GiantsKevin Pillar hit a three-run home run in the 12th inning, lifting the New York Mets over the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Wednesday hours after the team's owner called out its hitters for a lack of production.

The Northern Trust Preview: 'Going To Be A Lot Of Fun Because So Many Of The Top Players Are On Form'CBS Sports golf analyst Trevor Immelman takes a look at the first event of the playoffs, The Northern Trust, set to tee off on Thursday at Liberty National Golf Club.

Oakland A's Pitcher Chris Bassitt Out Of Hospital After Being Hit By Line DriveOakland Athletics ace Chris Bassitt has a broken bone in his cheek that will need surgery to repair but he sustained no eye damage after being struck on the side of the head by a line drive.

Baseball Report: San Diego Padres Star Fernando Tatis Jr. Returns With A BangThe Padres star returned from the injured list with a massive performance in a win, just in time to help the team make its playoff push down the stretch.