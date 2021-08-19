Traffic Stop Along I-80 Turns Up 20 Pounds Of Meth
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A CHP officer, along with the help of a K9, seized about 20 pounds of meth during a traffic stop on Wednesday.
A CHP – Valley Division officer was on I-80 near Newcastle Road when they spotted a vehicle going over the speed limit. The officer then pulled over the speeding vehicle that was driven by a female driver and had two passengers inside, according to a statement from the CHP.READ MORE: COVID-19 Booster Shots Available To Immunocompromised People Who Received Pfizer Or Moderna Vaccine
The officer said they spotted some signs of criminal activity and had their K9 search the vehicle. The K9 allegedly gave the indication that it had discovered narcotics.READ MORE: UPDATES: Caldor Fire Grows To 65,474 Acres, 0% Contained
A search of the vehicle by the officer turned up about 20 pounds of methamphetamine.MORE NEWS: Red Flag Warnings For Dry, Strong Winds Expected To Last Through Thursday As Firefighters Amass At Caldor Fire
The driver and two passengers were arrested and booked into the Placer County Jail on related charges.