PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A man convicted of numerous counts of domestic violence and rape was sentenced to 28 years in prison, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.
Michael Mitrick was sentenced for 8 felony counts of domestic violence, five counts of dissuading a witness and two counts of unlawful sexual penetration.
The domestic violence happened over a span of 2.5 years and included both mental and physical abuse, the district attorney's office said. This resulted in numerous bruises, burns and broken bones.
Prosecutors said Mitrick repeatedly threatened to kill the victim if she had ever reported him to authorities. He also forced her to commit sexual acts against her will.
Mitrick’s sentencing happened on Wednesday. He will be required to register as a sex offender.