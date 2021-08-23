GALT (CBS13) — The Galt community is coming together for two officers who were seriously hurt in a deadly head-on crash on Highway 99 near Dillard Road over the weekend.

The Galt Police Department identified the officers as Harminder Grewal and Kapri Herrera.

“Hoping they will be home soon,” said Lori Martin, the owner of Sheila’s Country Rose Florist in Galt.

Martin knows just how far kindness can go and thinks about the officers’ kindness that was cut short over the weekend when the two were unexpectedly hit by a pickup truck head-on while heading to help with the Caldor Fire.

The driver of the pickup has been identified as 25-year-old Manjot Singh Thind of Manteca, who died on impact. Two of his passengers were sent to the hospital.

Both officers suffered serious injuries and were taken to UC Davis Medical Center. Their unit was mangled so severely, it had to be hoisted on a tow truck.

“We knew that it wasn’t going to be an easy walk away from this, so it was frightening,” Martin said.

She specially crafted arrangements for the officers and their families as a show of love and support.

“They give so much back to us, protecting us and having to go through something like this,” she explained.

And she’s not the only one giving back.

Christopher Young and Brittany Weldon—both complete strangers—are now coming together to honor and pray for the officers.

“We are a special community. I have never lived in a town that has so much camaraderie,” Weldon said.

“By the grace of God, God willing they will have a good recovery and make it through this,” Young said.

The community will be gathering outside the Galt Police Department at 8:00 p.m. to pray for the officers and their recovery.