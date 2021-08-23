SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing senior out of Sacramento.
Troy Isaac Young, 72, is being considered at-risk for medical reasons. He was last seen on Sunday around 11 p.m. in Sacramento.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Another Relief Payment Come This Year?
He is believed to be driving a blue 2014 Chevy Captiva with California license plate 7DHV040, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
He was reported to be wearing black pants, a black t-shirt with yellow lettering, and black boots.READ MORE: Caldor Fire Burns 106,562 Acres And Destroys 403 Homes
SILVER ALERT – Sacramento and Yolo Counties
Last Seen: Diamond Avenue at Del Mar Way@SacPolice IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/uQm7fAzmRQ
— CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) August 23, 2021MORE NEWS: Man Convicted Of Carjacking And Kidnapping In Sacramento Sentenced To Prison