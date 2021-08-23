RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Two people were hospitalized after a driver fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova over the weekend, the California Highway Patrol said on Monday.
The CHP said the crash happened at 5:30 p.m. Friday on the eastbound lanes of the highway just east of Bradshaw Road.READ MORE: Plan Could Extend South Sacramento Sidewalks That End Abruptly Mid-Block
The driver fell asleep and drifted into the center median. The impact caused the vehicle to drift back across all lanes into a metal guard rail along the side of the highway.
See photos from the crash below.READ MORE: Amador County Rescue Group Saves Hundreds Of Animals Evacuated From Caldor Fire
According to the CHP, the driver and their passenger had to be removed from the vehicle and were hospitalized with moderate to serious injuries.
The CHP said this crash should serve as a reminder to be cautious about driving while tired.MORE NEWS: Caldor Fire Burns 114,116 Acres And Destroys 447 Homes
“The driving patterns for someone who is tired/fatigued can be very similar to someone who is driving while under the influence. If you find yourself having a hard time staying awake while driving, please exit the freeway and find a safe place to pull over,” the agency said in a news release. “Take a nap, drink some coffee, have a more alert driver take over for you, or call for a cab/Uber/Lyft. Whatever you do, don’t continue to drive until you can do so safely.”