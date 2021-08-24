EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – The Caldor Fire is moving fast through El Dorado County as firefighters continue trying to get ahead of it. Priority number one is protecting homes.

The fire has forced families out of their homes and they still haven’t been back more than a week later.

“It’s a glorified camping trip that’s costing way too much money, and I just want to go home,” said Leslie Rogers.

She was evacuated last Tuesday, but for now, the US Forest Service says unpredictable fire conditions make that return home impossible.

“Until we can get this fire contained, we’re not able to repopulate people,” said Dana Walsh, a public information officer with the US Forest Service.

Crews we spoke with Tuesday along Sly Park Road in El Dorado County were working hard to get evacuees back home.

“Our ultimate goal is to make sure everyone does have something to come back to,” said Landon Barasisco of Cal Fire.

In order to stop the Caldor Fire in its tracks, crews have to start new fires—it’s called back burning.

“We had fire crews intentionally lighting fires to try and stop the forward movement of this fire. By lighting this fire, we’re able to consume fuels ahead of it,” Walsh said. “Without these back burns, the uncontrolled fire line would be able to burn right up into these houses.”

Heat maps show fire activity but not necessarily the bad kind.

“You are not able to differentiate between the back burns and the active wildfire on any of our wildfire mapping systems,” Walsh said. “Yes, this fire is actively growing in areas, but not all of the growth is the wildfire.”

Crews along Sly Park Road are posted outside of homes using retardants and hoses to save as much as they can.

“It’s our job to come out here and do this,” Barasisco said.

Resources have grown exponentially in the last few days—a huge help towards getting this fire contained.

The weather was extremely favorable for these crews. They’re taking advantage of a lack of wind to try and do as much back burning as possible while they can control them.