(CBS Local)– Heléne Yorke has found success on the big stage of Broadway and in TV shows such as “Graves,” “The Good Fight” and “Masters of Sex” and she’ll be back on TV this week with the return of her comedy series “The Other Two.” Season two will stream on HBO Max after airing on Comedy Central in 2019. The show is created by Comedy Central Productions and tells the story of two siblings named Cary and Brooke who are searching to find their way in life after their teenage brother becomes a famous internet sensation overnight. Season two premieres on HBO Max on August 26.

The show was written by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, who are the former head writers of “Saturday Night Live.” CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith recently caught up with Yorke to discuss what fans can expect from season two of the hilarious series, what it was like to work with Molly Shannon and how great it was to be back on set with everyone after the pandemic shut down production in 2020.

“We’re so pumped. It’s been a long time because we started production back in February 2020 bright-eyed, bushy-tailed and ready to go,” said Yorke. “Five weeks in, they said we need to go home and we were home for a year. We started up again in February 2021 and it was like putting on an old hat. It had felt like an entire year of our lives had been blow off the planet. We’re so excited and I think this season is really good. It’s kicked up a notch and it feels like we poured gasoline on it and lit it on fire. We’re hoping it feels like a grand return.”

Yorke really loves working with this cast and she looks at her co-star Drew Tarver as a sibling in real life after all the time they have spent together doing this show. Tarver and fellow co-star Ken Marino were actually roommates while shooting both seasons one and two of the show. While everyone has been a thrill to work with, Yorke’s experience time on set with Molly Shannon is in a category of its own. Yorke and Shannon have a lot more time on screen together in season two because Yorke’s character Brooke is the agent of Molly Shannon’s character Pat Dubek.

“Getting to spend so much time with Molly, who is a legend and an absolute bright light, was awesome and such a privilege. I can’t believe that this is my life,” said Yorke. “I think what Molly brings is that she has this very natural way of understanding what is important in her life. She prioritizes her kids and her husband and her home and being there for them. She has a sense of humor about what we do. She takes every opportunity to have a good time. Every job is an opportunity for her to talk about a true crime show she watched or an article she read in The Atlantic right until they say action.”