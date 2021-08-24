KEYES (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in the early August killing of a 23-year-old Modesto man in the Keyes area, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.
Juan Aranda was found shot shortly before midnight on August 6 along the 5400 block of Cora Way in Keyes.
A homicide arrest warrant was served at the Roselena Way home of Joshua Rodriguez, 22, on Monday, the sheriff's office said. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Public Safety Center for homicide charges.
Investigators said the motive and all circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation at this time.
Rodriguez is being held without bail. Authorities ask that anyone with information on the shooting death of Aranda contact the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.