By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Airola Fire, Calaveras County, Vallecito

VALLECITO (CBS13) — The latest on the Airola Fire burning in Calaveras County.

5:10 p.m.

Cal Fire said the Airola Fire has quickly grown to 700 acres in size. Evacuations are now in progress around the burn site. More details will be coming soon.

Additionally, Perrotts Ferry Road at State Route 4 is under complete closure. There is no estimated time for the reopening of the roadway.

4:04 p.m.

Crews in Calaveras County were battling a new fast-growing fire on Wednesday.

The blaze, dubbed the Airola Fire, has already scorched 300 acres as of the afternoon and a large plume of smoke filled the sky.

According to Cal Fire, the burn site is near Parrotts Ferry Road and north of Parrotts Ferry Bridge in the small town of Vallecito, east of Angels Camp and northeast of New Melones Lake.

This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more updates as they become available.