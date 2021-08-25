FIRE HELP:Join CBS13 in supporting the American Red Cross to help those affected by the fires.
Filed Under:Amtrak, Chicago, shooting

CHICAGO (AP) – A man wanted on a murder warrant in California was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with Amtrak police when officers tried to take him into custody on the platform of Chicago’s Union Station, authorities said.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Migliari said the shooting took place at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday. He said when the man spotted uniformed officers on the platform he ran away. But he saw that he was running toward other officers and began shooting at them.

Chicago Police said an Amtrak police officer returned fire, striking the man in the chest. They said the man was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday evening. Police also said a gun was recovered at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office had not identified the man as of Wednesday morning pending the notification of next of kin.

Three others were taken to area hospitals. One man was being treated for lacerations to his face and was listed in good condition, police said. Two others were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were not immediately known.

