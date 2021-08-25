GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — The latest on the Bennett Fire in Grass Valley:
Cal Fire said the fire was about 25 acres in size.
Additionally, an assisted living facility was within the evacuation zone, according to the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services. Crystal Ridge Assisted Living is now under a shelter-in-place order.
4:19 p.m.
A vegetation fire in Grass Valley has forced mandatory evacuations Wednesday.
According to the Grass Valley Police Department, the order is for Idaho Maryland Road from the town out east to Brunswick Road.
CBS13 will bring you updates on this story as they become available.