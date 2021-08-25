LODI (CBS13) — Police have arrested a Lodi man who was accused of attacking an 18-year-old outside a Lodi gas station Monday night.

In surveillance video shared with CBS13, two people can be seen walking outside the gas station located on South Cherokee Lane. Then seconds later, a man carrying a gas can appears into the frame and throws a lit Molotov cocktail directly towards one of the people in the video.

The Lodi Police Department said the 18-year-old suffered injuries to his leg.

In the video, both the suspect—identified as 48-year-old Floyd Haberle—and the injured teen can be seen running away after the attack.

“You don’t know what they are going to do,” said Judy Hurst.

It’s unclear what led up to the chaos outside the gas station but a witness who didn’t want to go on camera said the suspect may have been provoked, though police haven’t confirmed.

A woman who didn’t want to share her name can’t imagine why anyone would randomly attack a person.

“If you see someone that doesn’t look like they are well, go the other direction. You don’t have to talk stuff to them, you don’t have to say ‘Get away you dirty man’ or whatever to provoke them because they can be dangerous,” she explained

Betty Scott said the video is frustrating to watch.

“I think that the guy had something in mind that was very destructive, but he did it stupidly,” she said.

Haberle faces a charge of attempted homicide.