POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) — An alleged looter has been arrested during a patrol of the Caldor Fire evacuation area in El Dorado County, authorities say.
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says, Wednesday morning, a suspicious man was spotted on a Pollock Pines resident's home surveillance camera.
Deputies soon converged on the area and stopped the man. He was found with items that deputies suspected to have been stolen.
That man has since been arrested and is now facing charges of looting during a State of Emergency and possession of a controlled substance, among other charges.
The sheriff's office notes that security patrols did more than 50 traffic stops in the Caldor Fire evacuation area on Tuesday alone.
While they may be doing dozens of traffic stops a day, the sheriff’s office stresses that – contrary to any rumors – there is no widespread looting going on in the Caldor Fire evacuation area.