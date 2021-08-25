FIRE HELP:Join CBS13 in supporting the American Red Cross to help those affected by the fires.
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:shoplifting, Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a wheelchair who allegedly ran over an employee’s foot while stealing some merchandise from a Stockton store last week.

Surveillance photo of the suspect. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

Stockton police say, back on Aug. 15, the suspect entered the store along the 5200 block of Pacific Avenue and tried to leave with some unpaid-for items.

An employee went up to talk to the suspect, but the man in the electric wheelchair then allegedly ran over the employee’s foot. The suspect in the wheelchair then took off.

Surveillance photos of the suspect have since been released by the police department.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-7222.