STOCKTON (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway in Stockton after a woman was found shot dead inside a car Wednesday morning.
Stockton police say, just after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a parking lot along the 8100 block of Palisades Drive to investigate a report of a person shot.
At the scene, officers found a 38-year-old woman in a car had been shot.
Medics soon pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police say.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. Homicide detectives have taken over the case, but no motive or suspect information has been released at this point.
The name of the woman has also not yet been released.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-8377.