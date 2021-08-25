FIRE HELP:Join CBS13 in supporting the American Red Cross to help those affected by the fires.
West Sacramento News

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found in a canal below the Highway 50 bridge in West Sacramento.

West Sacramento police say the woman’s body was discovered little after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

She was in a cement canal east of Jefferson Boulevard and below the Pioneer Bridge.

Exactly how the woman died is now under investigation.

The name of the woman has not been released at this point.