WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found in a canal below the Highway 50 bridge in West Sacramento.
West Sacramento police say the woman’s body was discovered little after 11 a.m. Wednesday.READ MORE: Looting Suspect Arrested In Caldor Fire Evacuation Area Near Pollock Pines
She was in a cement canal east of Jefferson Boulevard and below the Pioneer Bridge.READ MORE: Labor, Community Leaders Urge 'No' Vote On Newsom Recall At Oakland Rally
Exactly how the woman died is now under investigation.MORE NEWS: Dixie Fire Reaches 735,064 Acres Burned, 45% Contained
The name of the woman has not been released at this point.