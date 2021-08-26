ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — A young boy’s mother has now been arrested in connection to his death in Arden Arcade earlier this month.
The 5-year-old boy was found not breathing back on Aug. 3 along the 2500 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard. Medics rushed the boy to the hospital, but the sheriff's office said he died several days later.
Detectives said a medical evaluation found the boy had been subjected to abuse, but exactly how the boy died has not been detailed.
Jason Rahul Chitnis, 21, was then arrested on homicide and assault resulting in the death of a child charges. Deputies said he was not the boy’s father, but is the mother’s boyfriend.
On Thursday, the sheriff's office announced that the boy's mother – 26-year-old Dyamond Hudson – has also since been arrested in connection to the death. Hudson is facing charges of homicide and endangering the life or health of a child.
Detectives say they do not believe there will be any further arrests in connection to the case.