VALLECITO (CBS13) — Authorities say they have arrested one man suspected of going into the Airola Fire evacuation area in Calaveras County on Wednesday.
The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office says, late Wednesday night, 32-year-old Avery resident Richard Serva went up to one of the roadblocks and started yelling profanities. Officers explained to him that the area was closed and due to the evacuation orders, but Serva reportedly just got more agitated.
Eventually, Serva walked away from the roadblock. However, about 10 minutes later, deputies spotted him past the roadblocks on Parrots Ferry Road.
As deputies soon discovered, Serva allegedly walked through the woods to get around the roadblocks. Serva was reportedly uncooperative when deputies confronted him and started shouting for them to “take him to jail.”
Serva was soon arrested without further incident. He has been booked into Calaveras County Jail and is facing charges of unauthorized entry into an emergency area, public intoxication, and delaying a peace officer.
The sheriff’s office notes that they, along with their mutual aid agencies, do extra patrols in areas under evacuation orders.