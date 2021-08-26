VALLECITO (CBS13) — The latest on the Airola Fire burning in Calaveras County.

10:30 a.m.

Cal Fire has revised its numbers of the size of the Airola Fire in Calaveras County, now saying that the wildfire has only reached a total of 700 acres as of Thursday morning.

Containment is now up to 10 percent.

Firefighters had to deal with critically dry fuel and steep terrain overnight. Still, crews are working to create direct and indirect containment lines.

Forecasters say hotter and drier temperatures are expected through the weekend.

Previous day’s updates below:

6:04 p.m.

The Airola Fire was now estimated at 1,000 acres in size, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

Areas under immediate evacuation orders are as follows:

All of Parrots Ferry Road from the Tuolumne/Calaveras County line at Parrots Ferry Bridge to Highway 4 including Moaning Cavern and Camp Nine Road areas as well as East of Red Hill Road to Parrots Ferry Road

The towns of Douglas Flat and Murphys are under evacuation warnings.

The sheriff’s office said an evacuation center was set up at Mark Twain Elementary school in Angels Camp.

5:10 p.m.

Cal Fire said the Airola Fire has quickly grown to 700 acres in size. Evacuations are now in progress around the burn site. More details will be coming soon.

Additionally, Perrotts Ferry Road at State Route 4 is under complete closure. There is no estimated time for the reopening of the roadway.

4:04 p.m.

Crews in Calaveras County were battling a new fast-growing fire on Wednesday.

The blaze, dubbed the Airola Fire, has already scorched 300 acres as of the afternoon and a large plume of smoke filled the sky.

According to Cal Fire, the burn site is near Parrotts Ferry Road and north of Parrotts Ferry Bridge in the small town of Vallecito, east of Angels Camp and northeast of New Melones Lake.

New Incident: #AirolaFire off Parrotts Ferry Rd and Airola Rd, west of Columbia in Calaveras county is 300 acres. @CALFIRETCU https://t.co/Xq4wjTMawv pic.twitter.com/8ZmLZPSzyO — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 25, 2021

This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more updates as they become available.