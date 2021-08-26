EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13/AP) — The latest on the Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County:

7:21 a.m.

Firefighters say the Caldor Fire remained active overnight.

As of Thursday morning, Cal Fire reports that the incident has grown to 136,643 acres. Containment has also ticked up to 12 percent.

Notably, Cal Fire also updated their expected date of full containment to Sept. 8.

Crews are hoping that a moderation of winds will help reduce fire behavior.

Previous day’s updates below:

7:42 p.m.

Containment on the Caldor Fire was bumped up to 12% while fire growth remained minimal since the morning. The updated acreage was now 126,566.

More than 17,000 structures remain threatened by the fire.

7:13 a.m.

The Caldor Fire continues to grow.

As of Wednesday morning, Cal Fire reports that the wildfire has now reached 126,182 acres. Containment still stands at 11 percent.

Firefighters reported a change in wind patterns early in the evening. This allowed for decreased fire activity and helped in the strengthening of control lines.

Still, firefighters report seeing spot fires around the perimeter of the blaze.

Previous day’s updates below:

10:30 p.m.

As of Tuesday night, the Caldor Fire has scorched 122,980 acres. It is 11% contained.

1:32 p.m.

Two community meetings will be held tonight, one at 5 p.m. and another at 6 p.m.

5 p.m. Meeting

Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/CALFIREAEU

Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/91472112573

Meeting ID: 914 7211 2573

Passcode: 0Q1e25

6 p.m. Meeting

Facebook Live: http://www.facebook.com/calfireaeu

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87305679676…

Meeting ID: 873 0567 9676

Passcode: a3vfpC

1:28 p.m.

El Dorado County has posted some resources on its website to help residents recovering from the Caldor Fire. Here are some of the resources, which have been taken directly from the website:

AGRICULTURE

Re-entry Permit Applications and information on the permit process for Commercial Agricultural Producers are accessible on the Agriculture Department’s website via this link. ASSESSOR

The Assessor can provide property owners with a printout containing details about any property, APN, legal description, last recorded document and various property characteristics like sq. ft., bedroom, bath count etc. With older homes, this can help the discussion with the Building Department. In addition, we have information on the process for calamity reduction in property taxes and how that all works, base year transfer information under Prop. 19, and other resources on our website. Point of contact:

Karl Weiland, County Assessor, karl.weiland@edcgov.us

530-621-5757 ELECTIONS

Elections is working to provide access to voting and replacement ballots for the Gubernatorial Recall Election. If you have been affected by the Caldor Fire we are here to ensure you are able to vote. Below are your options: You can come to our office at 2850 Fairlane Court, Placerville, anytime from 8am to 5pm.

Send us an email with your name, address, DoB, and the name of the election as well as the address you would like your new ballot sent to and we will mail you a new ballot. vbm@edcgov.us

All mail is being held at the Diamond Springs post office. If able, you can retrieve your mail and ballot there. You will need ID to pick up your mail.

We will be setting up in-person voting at the evacuation centers in the coming week.

Call us and we can make arrangements to bring you a ballot. 530-621-7480

We will open in-person voting locations in the affected areas as soon as they are safe.

Vote Centers are opening September 4. Point of contact:

Kim Smith, kim.smith@edcgov.us

530-621-7490 HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES Senior Legal

530-621-6154

Point of contact:

Maggie Williams, margaret.williams@edcgov.us

530-642-7164 Veteran Affairs

Placerville – 530-621-5892

Point of contact:

Maggie Williams, margaret.williams@edcgov.us

530-642-7164 Vital Statistics (Birth/Death Certificates)

530-621-6121

Point of contact:

Maria Loera, maria.loera@edcgov.us

530-621-6260 LIBRARY

The County Libraries are providing the following services (except Pollock Pines due to evacuation closure): Access to WiFi, both inside and outside of the libraries

Public computers and internet access/assistance

Air-conditioned buildings with public restrooms

Small play areas for families (Placerville, Cameron Park and Georgetown)

Electrical outlets/power strips for charging electronic devices

Free charging stations for electric vehicles

Free diapers, wipes, book/activity bags for children, and connection with food resources

Community Health Advocates at three sites can provide additional assistance with access to resources (Cameron Park, Georgetown and South Lake Tahoe)

Library materials and resources, including books, dvds, and games (as many evacuees need something for their children to do while adults work on getting assistance) Check our website for open hours, addresses, and phone numbers at each location: https://eldoradolibrary.org/ Cameron Park

El Dorado Hills

Georgetown

Placerville

South Lake Tahoe

Pollock Pines Library is closed at this time due to fire evacuation Point of contact:

Jan Robbins, jan.robbins@eldoradolibrary.org

916-358-3502 PLANNING & BUILDING

Services available: Information regarding the Re-Build process, including the necessary resources, forms, and contact information for the various review agencies. Point of contact:

Katie Rider, katie.rider@edcgov.us

(530) 621-5352

RECORDER-CLERK

Replacement of certified copies of vital records (Birth, Marriage & Death) at no cost to the resident. NOTE : If any of these occurred out of the County, we will assist with getting the proper documentation to those counties at no cost. This saves the cost of appearing before a notary public.

: If any of these occurred out of the County, we will assist with getting the proper documentation to those counties at no cost. This saves the cost of appearing before a notary public. Replacement of all recorded documents pertaining to real property, such as Deeds, Deeds of Trust, Mortgages, UCCs, etc.

Point of contact:

Janelle Horne, County Recorder-Clerk, janelle.horne@edcgov.us

530-621-5494

12:42 p.m.

Highway 50 remains closed between Sly Park and Meyers. Caltrans Tweeted video showing flames from the highway near Fresh Pond and Kyburz.

11:29 a.m.

Highway 50 is still closed due to the Caldor Fire and now firefighters are trying to keep the fire from reaching the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Cal Fire says the fire is knocking on Tahoe’s door, but they hope it doesn’t burn that far. Read more

7:58 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, the Caldor Fire has burned 117,704 acres and is nine percent contained. It has destroyed 582 structures and damaged 34 others.

Up-canyon winds overnight decreased and moderate humidity allowed firefighters to “engage in direct control tactics while advancing indirect line construction.” Small spot fires formed throughout the evening.

The previous day’s updates are below:

10:17 p.m.

As of Monday night, the Caldor Fire has burned 114,166 acres and has destroyed 447 homes. Containment has slowly risen to 9% after remaining at zero for the first week of the fire burning.

Cal Fire said the blaze is creeping on South Lake Tahoe’s door but they are hoping it doesn’t burn that far.

10:45 a.m.

Here is the Cal Fire operational update for this morning for the Caldor Fire.

10:43 a.m.

The Red Cross has updated its list of available shelters for fire evacuees in Northern California:

9:43 a.m.

The community meeting for the Caldor Fire will be held tonight (8/23) at 5 p.m. Watch it live on CBS13.com or on the Cal Fire AEU Facebook live stream at http://www.facebook.com/CALFIREAEU.

Here’s the view of Lake Tahoe from the Homewood live camera feed, which shows the lake socked in with smoke.

7:43 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento reports that onshore winds will help keep near-surface smoke levels low for much of the Valley today.

7:23 a.m.

The Caldor fire has grown to 106,562 acres and is five percent contained. It has destroyed 403 homes, 148 minor structures, and six commercial properties. It is threatening 17,888 structures.

6:36 a.m.

Highway 50 remains closed between Sly Park Road and Meyers. There’s no estimated time of opening, Caltrans says.

Previous day’s updates are below:

8:21 p.m.

The Caldor Fire continued to grow Sunday, now burning 104,309 acres while containment was reported at 5%.

A total of 475 structures have been destroyed, including 345 homes. Another 22 structures have been damaged by flames.

12:45 p.m.

A wildfire burning for a week in Northern California continues to grow out of control.

There’s zero containment Sunday of the Caldor Fire, which had charred nearly 154 square miles of trees and brush in the northern Sierra Nevada after breaking out Aug. 14.

Firefighters hoped to take advantage of calmer weather and cooler temperatures a day after gusts pushed the fire across Highway 50, threatening more remote communities in El Dorado County.

The 46-mile stretch remains closed this morning between Sly Park Road in Pollock Pines and the town of Meyers, just east of South Lake Tahoe.

The latest on the Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County:

As of Sunday morning, the fire has burned 98,149 acres with zero containment. A total of 328 structures have been destroyed, according to the latest Cal Fire incident report.

Previous day’s updates below:

9:12 p.m.

Firefighters have still not gained any containment in the now 90,107-acre Caldor Fire.

As of Saturday night, more than 13,000 structures remain threatened by the flames, which jumped to the north side of Highway 50 near Kyburz. The fire has completely destroyed 270 structures while another 15 were damaged.

4:53 p.m.

The Caldor Fire has jumped Highway 50 near Kyburz. Firefighters say the community of most concern right now is Kyburz.

A 40-mile stretch of the highway remains fully closed between Pollock Pines and Meyers.

4:30 p.m.

Evacuation orders were extended to include areas south of Farnham Ridge Road and east of Bridgeport School Road to the Amador County line.

All other evacuation orders and warnings remain in place.

7:02 a.m.

Crews are digging in and burning out fire lines amid fears that another round of high winds will bring renewed fury to the Caldor Fire.

It has destroyed dozens of homes and on Friday authorities closed down a 46-mile stretch of Interstate 50, the main route between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe. They’re concerned about forecasts of winds Saturday up to 40 mph.

Overnight, it grew by close to 7,000 acres, according to Saturday morning’s update.

The fire has now burned 82,444 acres and destroyed 245 homes.

El Dorado County Sheriff, in collaboration with Cal Fire, has released a map displaying properties that have been inspected for any damage or any that have been destroyed. View it here: https://www.edcgov.us/Pages/Caldor-Fire.aspx

Previous day’s updates below:

7:52 p.m.

The Caldor Fire has grown to burn 75,845 acres as of Friday evening. There was still no containment of the blaze, while approximately 15,000 structures remained threatened, according to Cal Fire.

The number of structures destroyed grew to 164 and another 8 were reported as damaged.

4:55 p.m.

A closure of Highway 50 was being implemented as of 4:30 p.m. due to safety concerns with the Caldor Fire. The closure will be from Sly Park Road in Pollock Pines to Meyers.

Additionally, Cal Fire added more evacuation orders Friday afternoon. Mandatory evacuations are now in place for:

Silver Fork Road in Kyburz east to Twin Bridges

North and south in a line extending from Twin Bridges to the Placer County line and south to the Amador County line.

Anyone in Kyburz or east of Kyburz who is under mandatory evacuation orders is advised to head east on Highway 50 toward Lake Tahoe.

Evacuation warnings are in place for:

The mandatory evacuation order line in Twin Bridges to the Echo Summit area and from Highway 50 south to the Amador and Alpine County lines and north to the Placer County line.

Dry Lakes Section, north of Wentworth Springs Road up to the Placer line and the remaining area of El Dorado County south of Placer County to Loon Lake

9:55 a.m.

Highway 50 remains open but the on-/off-ramps at Sly Park Road and Ridgeway Drive in El Dorado County remain closed. There are elevated fire concerns this weekend due to increased winds.

7:22 a.m.

The Caldor Fire is 73,415 acres in size and is 0 percent contained. It has destroyed 104 structures and is threatening 6,905 homes.

Latest Coverage: Caldor Fire Evacuees Adjusting To Living In Shelters

Previous day’s updates below:

9:22 p.m.

The Caldor Fire has grown to burn 68,630 as of Thursday evening with zero containment.

According to Cal Fire, more than 100 structures have been destroyed in the fire, while nearly 7,000 more remain threatened. It is unclear how many of those are homes.

At least two civilian injuries have been reported so far.

2:02 p.m.

A community meeting about the fire is scheduled for 5 p.m. tonight. It’ll be live here and on the Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit Facebook page.

10:27 a.m.

Visibility is improved today on the Highway 50 corridor in El Dorado County but the on-/off-ramps at Sly Park Road and Ridgeway Drive remain closed.

9:18 a.m.

Cal OES is reporting that 23,000 people in El Dorado County have been evacuated due to the Caldor Fire. That’s 10,000 more than all of the other fire-related evacuations statewide.

9:14 a.m.

The Red Cross has opened up another shelter in El Dorado County. This one is at District Church, which is at 7000 Rossmore Lane.

8:41 a.m.

The Eldorado National Forest remains closed for the safety of the public and firefighters. Those who are found on National Forest lands, roads, or trails could be fined up to $5,000 as an individual or up to $10,000 as a group, the Forest Service warns.

6:57 a.m.

Cal Fire AEU has issued a new incident update on the Caldor Fire.

At last check, the official acreage of the fire stands at 65,474.

The fire growth was moderate overnight, due to increased humidity. Spot fires remain hidden due to dense timber stands and limited road access. Authorities expect fire behavior to increase in the afternoon as the inversion layer lifts.

Multiple spot fires are expected to pop up in the north and northeast areas of the incident, causing potential fire growth. The red flag warning expires at 11 a.m.

The number of structures threatened now stands at 6,905. The number of structures destroyed is still undetermined.

Previous day’s updates below:

9:06 p.m.

The Caldor Fire is now 62,586 acres in size. It’s 0% contained and is threatening 5,897 structures. Full containment is estimated to happen by August 31, 2021.

5:50 p.m.

With the threat of the Caldor Fire, the Red Cross has announced two temporary evacuation points in Amador County.

Amador Fairgrounds: 18621 Sherwood Street, in Plymouth Evelyn Bishop Hall: 701 CA 124, in Ione

They also urge residents to park their car in the direction of their evacuation route if they need to quickly escape.

5:25 p.m.

5:23 p.m.

Evacuation Warnings have been issued for the following areas south of the El Dorado-Amador County line from:

Shenandoah Road at the Amador County line west through the River Pines community, continuing west on Shenandoah Road to Ostrom Road.

South on Ostrom Road to Jibboom Street, west on Jibboom Street to Fiddletown Road.

East on Fiddletown Road to Hale Road.

South on Hale Road to Shake Ridge Road.

East on Shake Ridge Road to Charleston Road.

South on Charleston Road to the intersection of Charleston Road and Rams Horn Grade.

Due east to Highway 88 at Tiger Creek Road.

Tiger Creek Road east to Salt Springs Reservoir Road.

East on Salt Springs Reservoir Road to the east end of the Salt Springs Reservoir.

Due north from the east end of Salt Springs reservoir to Highway 88. From this location. Amador County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to sign up for their CodeRED community notification system. Click here: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BFF76B488C09

5:17 p.m.

Cal Fire Press Conference:

The fire stands at 53,772 acres and is 0% contained.

It will take time until residents are allowed back home.

Inversion conditions today helped to slow the spread of the fire, although the fire is still growing.

The fire is heading towards Highway 50 and away from populated areas.

It’s burning in “challenging terrain.”

Sheriff’s deputies are well-staffed and patrolling the evacuated areas. They are stopping and making contact with all people they encounter.

Evacuation warning areas: Ok to be in. Be prepared to leave as needed.

Evacuation order areas: Not open to be in.

Multiple damage inspection teams are out and will have some information in about a week or so.

The fire has not crossed Highway 50. It’s a few hundred yards away from the Highway at Ice House.

Amador County is now under an evacuation warning in the Caldor Fire. The Office of Emergency Services said authorities are evacuating people sooner, which they credit with no loss of life. A warning means, get ready to evacuate and leave now if you need extra time.

Amador County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to sign up for their CodeRED community notification system. Click here: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BFF76B488C09

1:32 p.m.

While plumes are less defined after the Caldor Fire exploded yesterday, smoke still fills the air in El Dorado County.

Down in the valley, smoke has pulled air quality down to unhealthy levels.

10:18 a.m.

The Red Flag Warning for the Sacramento Valley and western Sierra has been extended until Thursday night.

According to the National Weather Service, the strongest winds are still expected Wednesday night.

9:01 a.m.

The Eldorado National Forest is now under an emergency closure through September due to the Caldor Fire.

This means that people are now prohibited from going into or being on National Forest System lands in the Eldorado National Forest. Further, people are also prohibited from being on a National Forest System road or trail.

People face a fine of $5,000 per person to $10,000 for an organization, or 6 months in prison, for violating the order.

EMERGENCY CLOSURE OF THE ELDORADO NATIONAL FOREST – An emergency forest order was issued last night to close the Eldorado National Forest. See news release – https://t.co/TYKznP7M0s

8:45 a.m.

Stop lights through Placerville are now back to normal operations after being changed to give Caldor Fire evacuees priority.

The signals at Canal Street, Spring Street, and Bedford Avenue are now back to normal and cross traffic is again accessible.

7:42 a.m.

Cal Fire reports that the Caldor Fire has grown to a total of 53,772 acres as of Wednesday morning, more than doubling its size since Tuesday evening.

No containment has been reported at this point.

Extremely dry fuels coupled with southwest winds caused Tuesday’s explosive growth, firefighters say. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the area through Wednesday night.

7:10 a.m.

The American Red Cross’ evacuation center at Cameron Park Community Center is now full, officials say.

At the moment, officials say there is some availability at the Green Valley Community Church along 3500 Missouri Flat Road in Placerville.

6:16 a.m.

Several new evacuation orders have been issued for the Caldor Fire early Wednesday morning.

The following areas have been ordered to evacuate immediately:

South of Highway 50 from Ice House Road to Silver Fork Road, including the community of Kyburz.

North of Highway 50 from Ice House Road to Silver Fork Road, including Ice House Reservoir, Union Valley Reservoir, and Loon Lake.

Further, due to fire evacuations, the following schools will be closed on Wednesday:

Gold Oak Union School District: Gold Oak Elementary School & Pleasant Valley Middle School

Pioneer Union School District: Walt Tyler Elementary, Pioneer Elementary, Mountain Creek Middle School

District officials say it appears that Walt Tyler Elementary School campus in Grizzly Flats is a total loss.

Previous day’s updates below:

9:56 p.m.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says the evacuation centers in Diamond Springs and Cameron Park are at capacity. They urge residents to use the evacuation center at Green Valley Church, which is at 3500 Missouri Flat Road, Placerville.

Also, California has secured federal assistance to support the response to the Caldor Fire.

9:15 p.m.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for all areas between Mormon Emigrant Trail and Highway 88.

8:03 p.m.

For the first time today, there are mandatory evacuations in effect north of Highway 50.

Mandatory Evacuations (source: Eldorado NF):

South side of Highway 50 north of Sly Park to extend west to Shows Road.

North side of Highway 50 from Larsen Drive to the west and Ice House to the east.

Evacuation Warnings:

Crystal Basin north of Highway 50 to include the area of Loon Lake Ice House, and Union Valley Reservoir.

Area south of Highway 50 from Ice House Road to Kyburz, extending south of Highway 88.

CALFIRE says resources are coming from downstate for the Caldor Fire.

“We have continuously brought in additional resources overnight and throughout the day from Southern California and other areas that have not yet been affected and are not currently predicting significant winds”

Watch: CBS13 toured part of Grizzly Flats to show residents what was standing.

6:47 p.m.

The Red Cross is opening up an evacuation shelter at Green Valley Community Church, which is at 3500 Missouri Flat Road in Placerville.

As a result of the #CaldorFire in #ElDorado and #Amador counties, an #evacuation #shelter is opening at:

Green Valley Community Church

3500 Missouri Flat Rd

Placerville CA 95667

6:35 p.m.

CBS13 reporters shared these updates Monday:

6:18 p.m.

All hotels in the Placerville area are completely booked. Management at Best Western there tells CBS13 they’ve turned 100-plus evacuees away after booking their last room early this morning. They also say all hotels down to Folsom are full.

5:48 p.m.

Cal Fire held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss the latest developments in the Caldor Fire. Here are the main points of the meeting:

30,000 acres burned (yesterday acres burned were 1,400); zero containment.

Roughly 242 crew members are battling the fire.

Officials are considering a full forest-wide closure.

The fire has crossed Mormon Emigrant Trail

Crews expect continual south/southwest flow of wind tonight, which will keep the fire flowing in a northerly direction.

In light of rumors of looters in the area, 30-40 sheriff’s deputies in the area of fire in security teams to protect homes.

There was no answer as to whether or not water sources will be impacted.

Crews are asking the public for patience as they fight the fire.

There’s no word on a timeline of when people could possibly head back home and assess damages.

5:05 p.m.

Cal Fire says the fire has burned 30,000 acres and is 0% percent contained.

Watch the latest live update here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=319885566584155

4:25 p.m.

The following areas are currently under mandatory evacuation orders:

Pollock Pines

East of Sly Park Road

South of Highway 50 up to Ice House Road, including north of Mormon Immigrant Trail and Jenkinson Lake

Grizzly Flats/Somerset east of Mt. Aukum Road

Happy Valley

Governor Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in El Dorado County due to the fire.

4:12 p.m.

Other news outlets are reporting a number of structures damaged; however, there is no official assessment of damage at this time, says a fire spokesperson.

3:53 p.m.

Cal Fire reports that the Caldor Fire has burned 6,500 acres and is 0% contained.

(This is a reduction in the total acreage Cal Fire reported earlier of 8,000 acres.)

3:50 p.m.

Placerville Police warn that WB Highway 50 will be congested as people from the Pollock Pines leave their homes. Manual traffic control will be implemented and officers will not allow cross traffic during these times.

3:44 p.m.

The Diamond Springs evacuation center has been closed and has moved to Cameron Park. Here are the evacuation centers currently open:

Cameron Park (CSD, 2502 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park)

Large Animal Shelter (Amador County Fairgrounds, 18621 Sherwood St., Plymouth, (Empire Street Gate)

Small Animal Shelter: (530) 621-5795

3:30 p.m.

Highway 50 from Meyers to Ice House Road may be closed in the next couple of hours due to the Caldor Fire, the CHP says. They urge people leaving South Lake Tahoe to do so as soon as possible and use alternate routes such as SR-89 to I-80 or US-50 to I-395.

2:49 p.m.

The Diamond Springs Fire Hall evacuation center is now full, Cal Fire says.

Evacuees are being urged to go to the Cameron Park CSD at 2502 Country Club Drive.

People with large animals can head to the Amador County Fairgrounds at 18621 Sherwood Street in Plymouth.

A map with the latest details on evacuation orders can be found here: https://eldoradocounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=c995bf3816964e948d7d831d3ba938ff

1:15 p.m.

Mandatory evacuation orders are now in effect for parts of Pollock Pines.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s, the following areas are now under evacuation orders:

East of Sly Park Road.

South of Hwy 50 up to Ice House Road.

North of Mormon Emigrant Trail (including Jenkinson’s/Sly Park Lake).

Evacuation warnings are also in effect for the following areas:

South of Hwy 50 to Pleasant Valley Road.

From Sly Park Road, west to Snows Road and Newtown Road, including the community of Rancho Del Sol.

Evac Centers:

✅Diamond Springs Fire Hall is FULL

✅Cameron Park CSD, 2502 Country Club Drive,

Cameron Park

✅Large Animal Shelter:

Amador County Fairgrounds, 18621 Sherwood

St, Plymouth, (Empire Street Gate)

✅Small Animal Shelter: (530) 621-5795 — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) August 17, 2021

12:55 p.m.

Tuesday’s Red Flag Warning has now been extended through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Gusty winds are predicted for the mountains and portions of the Sacramento Valley starting early Tuesday afternoon. Coupled with the extremely dry conditions, the fire danger level is critical.

11:46 a.m.

Placerville authorities say they are closely monitoring the Caldor Fire burning nearby, but say there is no indication at this point that it’s moving towards the city.

People are being urged to sign up for El Dorado County’s CodeRED notification system to know if and when evacuation orders have been given out.

10:15 a.m.

Evacuation orders have now been issued for the Sly Park area due to the Caldor Fire, authorities say.

An evacuation warning has also been given to the Pollock Pines area.

9:48 a.m.

As the Caldor Fire grows, its path of destruction is also becoming more clear.

No exact number of homes destroyed or damaged has been released at this point, but it’s clear that many houses have been lost.

The unpredictable nature of the Caldor Fire has also forced our own news crew to be escorted out of possible danger.

7:25 a.m.

New evacuation orders have been issued early Tuesday morning for the Caldor Fire.

The following areas are affected:

Grizzly Flats/Somerset

• All roads off of Grizzly Flat Rd., east of Mt. Aukum Rd. in Somerset (Known as Four Corners) into Grizzly Flats Proper

Happy Valley

• All roads off of Happy Valley Road, east of Mt. Aukum Rd. in Somerset to Sciaroni

The new evacuation orders came after more residents were ordered to leave very early Tuesday morning. These areas included:

Grizzly Flats

• Henry Diggins off Caldor Rd

• Areas of Grizzly Flats from Grizzly Flats Rd & Arctic Lane, east to include:

o Consumnes Mine Rd o String Canyon Rd

o Sciaroni Road o Capps Crossing east to North South Rd

o North to String Canyon Road

Happy Valley

• Happy Valley Rd from Sweeneys Crossing to Sciaroni Rd

As of Tuesday morning, the Caldor Fire has grown to 6,500 acres.

Previous day’s updates below:

11:45 p.m.

Due to rapidly expanding fire Monday night, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuations notices for the Grizzly Flats.

7:34 p.m.

MANDATORY EVACUATON ORDERS have been issued for the following areas: Creek South of Caldor Road

Barney Ridge East of Omo Ranch Road

Omo Ranch Road to North South Road

Caldor area including North South Road

11:14 a.m.

The evacuation notice for the Leoni Meadows and Big Mountain areas have now been upgraded to Mandatory Evacuation Orders, authorities say.

According to the El Dorado National Forest, the sheriff’s office notified homeowners in those areas of the evacuation orders on Monday morning.

8:30 a.m.

The Caldor Fire has now grown to 754 acres as of Monday morning, the forest service reports.

No containment is reported at this point.

Yesterday, smoky conditions grounded fixed-wing aircraft that could have helped battle the fire. Helicopters are still helping in the firefight, however.

Firefighters will be continuing to build lines where possible.

High temperatures coupled with gusty winds are giving firefighters cause for concern on Monday.

Previous day’s updates below:

Mandatory evacuations are in place for a new vegetation fire near Grizzly Flats in El Dorado County.

The Caldor Fire was reported Saturday at approximately 7 p.m. and is estimated at 400 acres with zero containment, as of Sunday afternoon, according to the ElDorado National Forest Service.

It is located about one mile east of Omo Ranch, burning in the area of Middle Fork Cosumnes River.

Firefighters report that challenging terrain and darkness made accessing the fire difficult and it burned actively throughout the night.

There are currently 90 personnel assigned to the fire, with additional resources en route.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Diamond Springs Fire Hall at 501 Pleasant Valley Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

