GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — The latest on the Bennett Fire in Grass Valley:

9:00 p.m.

Some evacuations were still in place as crews gained containment on the Bennett Fire in Grass Valley. Thursday night, containment was at 75% while acreage burned was at 60, according to Cal Fire.

Previous day’s updates:

9:30 p.m.

Mandatory evacuations were lifted for all zones except GRS-E222-B, which includes a portion of Idaho Maryland Road east to Brunswick Road and south to Crown Point Circle. An evacuation map can be viewed here.

8:27 p.m.

The acreage burned in the Bennett Fire was downgraded to 50. Containment jumped up to 70% as crews say they were making great progress in the firefight.

6:22 p.m.

The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services said Wednesday evening that the Bennett fire was approximately 60 acres and already 60% contained.

Officials are concerned that more spot fires may be created by winds in the area. At this time, evacuation orders remain in place. The county said 7,327 residents are currently impacted by either an evacuation order or warning, or a shelter-in-place order.

UPDATE 6:00 PM: Firefighters have made significant progress in slowing down the forward progression of the #BennettFire. We are still concerned possible spot fires may be created by the wind. At this time, an estimated 60 acres have burned with 60% containment. READ MORE: D’Agostini Ranch Opens Doors To Dozens Of Caldor Fire Evacuees — Nevada County OES (@NevCoOES) August 26, 2021

5:30 p.m

Cal Fire said progress was being made in the firefight and there was no specific threat or damage to any structures.

The Bennett Fire was still 25 acres at last check and evacuations remain in place and were expanded. An evacuation map can be viewed here.

Animals evacuated from the fire can be taken to the Nevada County Fairgrounds through Gate 8.

4:47 p.m.

Cal Fire said the fire was about 25 acres in size.

Additionally, an assisted living facility was within the evacuation zone, according to the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services. Crystal Ridge Assisted Living is now under a shelter-in-place order.

Evacuation status can be viewed here.

4:19 p.m.

A vegetation fire in Grass Valley has forced mandatory evacuations Wednesday.

According to the Grass Valley Police Department, the order is for Idaho Maryland Road from the town out east to Brunswick Road.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said the Bennett Fire was burning with several spot fires in the area of East Bennet Road and Brunswick Road east of the city.

CBS13 will bring you updates on this story as they become available.