GOLD RIVER (CBS13) — A gas main break in Gold River has prompted a building to be evacuated Thursday morning.
Metro Fire officials say the gas main break happened along the 2400 block of Sunrise Boulevard.
Firefighters say a building in the area has been evacuated. A perimeter is also being set up in the area.
Metro Fire units dispatched for a gas main break at 2400 Sunrise Blvd. Evacuations of the building and a perimeter have been established. pic.twitter.com/lIzxJPBU1B
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 26, 2021
No other information has been released at this point.
Updates to follow.