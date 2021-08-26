FIRE HELP:Join CBS13 in supporting the American Red Cross to help those affected by the fires.
By CBS13 Staff
GOLD RIVER

GOLD RIVER (CBS13) — A gas main break in Gold River has prompted a building to be evacuated Thursday morning.

Metro Fire officials say the gas main break happened along the 2400 block of Sunrise Boulevard.

Firefighters say a building in the area has been evacuated. A perimeter is also being set up in the area.

No other information has been released at this point.

Updates to follow.