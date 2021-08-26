SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead outside a south Sacramento apartment complex late Wednesday night.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, just after 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 9400 block of Kiefer Boulevard to investigate a report of a man on the ground.
Deputies found the man was “obviously deceased,” the sheriff’s office says. Medics soon arrived as well and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Investigators noted that the man had an "indeterminate" wound to his upper body. No other details about the wound have been released at this point.
The name of the man found dead has also not yet been released.
Homicide investigators have since taken over the case and are collecting evidence and interviewing possible witnesses.
No suspect information was available.