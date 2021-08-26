ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A 26-year-old Antelope man is facing attempted kidnapping charges after he allegedly tried to lure three teenage girls into his pickup truck in Roseville.
The Roseville Police Department says, late Monday afternoon, the three teens were near the corner of Westbrook and Pleasant Grove boulevards when Ivan P. Timofeyev approached them.
Timofeyev allegedly tried to lure the girls into his pickup in exchange for money. The girls say he tried to lure them several times, prompting them to run to nearby house and call police.
Officers note that Timofeyev did not make physical contact with any of the girls, nor did he try and force them into his pickup.
However, on Wednesday, police say Timofeyev was arrested on charges of attempted kidnapping and communicating with a minor with intent to commit a crime.
Investigators are still seeking out any other people who may have had similar run-ins with Timofeyev, noting that his pickup is a maroon-colored, early 2000s Toyota Tundra with an access cab.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call Roseville police at (916) 746-1059.