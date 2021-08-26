SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say they have been in a standoff with a suspect at a Sacramento-area mobile home park for nearly a day.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the incident started a little before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when someone at the Meadowbrook mobile home park called to report that another resident had threatened him.
Deputies responded to investigate, but the suspect then barricaded himself inside his home.
With the suspect allegedly making statements that he had weapons, deputies backed off. Negotiators have been trying to talk with him ever since.
Some neighbors closest to the suspect’s home have been evacuated, and utilities have been shut off for safety.
Deputies say the suspect, whose name has not been released at this point, also has a felony warrant out for his arrest.
While the sheriff's office is the main agency handling the incident, Sacramento police officers took over the scene overnight so that sheriff's deputies could rest.
As of Thursday morning, the suspect is still barricaded inside.