JAMESTOWN (CBS13) — The latest on a fire near Jamestown in Tuolumne County that has prompted evacuation orders:

3:02 p.m.

Cal Fire has named the incident the Washington Fire.

It has grown to a total of 35 acres and is burning in two separate locations, firefighters say. The first location is off Stockton Road in Sonora, which has burned 10 acres.

The second location is near Golf Links Road and Highway 108.

Highway 108 is closed in the area.

2:38 p.m.

The fire has grown significantly over the past half hour.

The fire has grown significantly over the past half hour, as seen in this timelapse.

No official numbers on its size have been released yet.

2:07 p.m.

Evacuation orders have been issued due to a fire near Jamestown in Tuolumne County on Thursday.

The fire is burning in the area of Highway 108 and Golf Links Road. A plume of smoke can be seen from an alertwildfire.org camera in the area.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, evacuations are taking place in the following areas:

Alley Drive

Circle Drive

Golden Dove Lane

McKibbin Drive

Golf Links Road

North Drive

Crooked Lane

No other details have been released at this point.