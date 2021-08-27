SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) — Health leaders are sounding the alarm that one of the only hospitals in the Mother Lode region is nearing capacity due to an influx of COVID-19 patients.
On Friday, the Calaveras County public health officials reported that the Mark Twain Medical Center in San Andreas is near capacity with almost double the number of usual patents.
County health officials say the area’s low vaccination rate may be a factor in the spike in patients.
"Calaveras County ranks among the lowest vaccination rates in the State of California. Nevertheless, it is not too late to get vaccinated," said Calaveras County Health Officer René Ramirez in a statement.
Only 47.92 percent of eligible Calaveras County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 65.8 percent for the rest of California.
Patients are being urged to limit their visits to a single caregiver for the time being so that overcrowding can be avoided.
Further, the hospital will have to continue triaging patients while they near capacity.