ALPINE COUNTY (CBS13) — Officers say a driver managed to escape with just minor to moderate injuries after crashing off Highway 88 – with his car ending up wedged between two trees.
The crash happened early Friday morning between Carson Pass and Woods Lake Road in Alpine County.
California Highway Patrol says the 62-year-old man was heading westbound on Highway 88 when, for an unknown reason, he lost control and drove onto the dirt shoulder.
Eventually, the driver clipped a large boulder – causing the car to flip and wedge in between two trees.
Somehow, officers say the driver got himself out and escaped serious injuries.
No other details about the crash have been released.