FIRE HELP:Join CBS13 in supporting the American Red Cross to help those affected by the fires.
CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
Filed Under:Alpine County, CHP

ALPINE COUNTY (CBS13) — Officers say a driver managed to escape with just minor to moderate injuries after crashing off Highway 88 – with his car ending up wedged between two trees.

Scene of the crash early Friday morning. (Credit: CHP South Lake Tahoe)

The crash happened early Friday morning between Carson Pass and Woods Lake Road in Alpine County.

READ MORE: Visitors Urged To Stay Away From Tahoe Over Caldor Fire Worries, Hazardous Air Quality

California Highway Patrol says the 62-year-old man was heading westbound on Highway 88 when, for an unknown reason, he lost control and drove onto the dirt shoulder.

READ MORE: ‘Ant Hill Road Army’ Community Volunteers Jumped In To Take On Caldor Fire

Eventually, the driver clipped a large boulder – causing the car to flip and wedge in between two trees.

Somehow, officers say the driver got himself out and escaped serious injuries.

MORE NEWS: Galt Police Officer Harminder Grewal Dies From Injuries After Head-On Crash

No other details about the crash have been released.