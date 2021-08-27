SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — One person has died, two people have been injured, and several more are unaccounted for after as many as 10 homes caught fire in South Sacramento on Friday.
It's a devastating situation for many people who lost everything in the fire.
Fire is contained, 2 patients transported. Down power lines controlled by smud.
The incident happened in the 6500 block of Den Avenue. As many as 10 homes burned and grass fires broke out, knocking down power lines and possibly gas lines.
A second alarm was called for the incident.
The two people who were injured have been transported to the hospital for treatment. The condition of those people has not been released. Details about the person who died have not yet been released by firefighters.
It was a scramble for residents to get out before flames hit.
“I was petrified. I didn’t think I could get everybody out in time. it shifted so quickly. I was going that way…I thought we were OK…and the next thing you know, it was headed towards us,” said Jill Ghiery. “I had to carry one lady out on my back….”
Firefighters continue to comb through the debris in search of signs of victims.
