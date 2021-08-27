MIAMI (CBS Denver)– The day after a GoFundMe campaign was created for the family of Dustin Wakefield, the man from Castle Rock, Colorado who was shot and killed while protecting his family from a gunman in Miami, contributors raised nearly $215,000. The GoFundMe page was created by Wakefield’s uncle to help support the young family after the tragedy.

Wakefield was dining with his family at the La Cerveceria de Barrio restaurant in South Beach when a man fired three shots from just two feet away.

Family tells KCNC-TV in Denver that Wakefield was on vacation with his wife and one-year-old son. When the gunman approached, Wakefield stepped in the way and said, “This is my son,” before he was shot, a witness told WFOR-TV in Miami.

Wakefield’s uncle, Michael Wakefield told KCNC that he was a hero, standing between the gunman, later identified as Tamarius Davis, and his family.

“Dustin saved his family and innocent bystanders by standing up in the face of evil. Dustin you are a bright light for everybody you touched you will definitely be missed. But never forgotten you are truly a hero,” Wakefield said in a Facebook post.

An arrest report states that Davis confessed to the shooting, saying he was high on mushrooms and chose to randomly shoot two people because he felt empowered. The second victim was shot, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Davis is facing several charges, including second-degree murder with a weapon and attempted murder. He is being held without bond at the Miami-Dade County Jail.