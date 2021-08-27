FIRE HELP:Join CBS13 in supporting the American Red Cross to help those affected by the fires.
By CBS13 Staff
GALT (CBS13) — A Galt police officer who was hospitalized after a crash on Highway 99 last weekend has died from his injuries.

Officers Harminder Grewal and Kapri Herrera were hurt in a head-on crash near Dillard Road.

The driver of the vehicle that struck them, 25-year-old Manteca resident Manjot Singh Thind, died on impact. Two of his passengers were sent to the hospital.

Both Grewal and Herrera suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center. Their patrol car was severely mangled in the crash.

The Galt Police Department says Grewal succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

“Officer Grewal took pride in serving his community and his work ethic was contagious to all who worked with him. His service to our community will never be forgotten,” the department said in a statement.

Grewal was a two-and-a-half-year veteran of the Galt Police Department.