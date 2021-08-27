ELK GROVE (CBS13) — High school football season is back, but COVID-19 issues have again started canceling some games across the Sacramento region.
Thursday night, Antelope High School announced that its upcoming varsity game against Elk Grove High School on Friday had been canceled. The team said they had too many quarantined players.
Pittman High School’s game at Lincoln High School in Stockton has also been canceled, according to the Turlock Unified School District, due to players testing posItive for COVID-19.
Oakdale High School also confirmed that its Friday game against Edison High School has also been canceled.