JAMESTOWN (CBS13) — Firefighters have stopped the spread of the Washington Fire in Tuolumne County. Though, people living in the communities of Jamestown and Sonora were still under evacuation orders Thursday night.

Many residents were also without their power. Power went out after the Washington Fire knocked down PG&E power poles.

“It’s terrifying. It’s a really scary situation for us every year,” said Tuolumne County Supervisor Jaron Brandon.

Wildfire has become’s Brandon greatest fear.

“We’re afraid of being the next Paradise,” he said. “We’re getting money here for fuel reduction. It’s so out of wack, it’s so far gone.”

Firefighters made an aggressive air attack in the communities of Jamestown and Sonora.

Despite the effort, the fire destroyed several homes on Jamestown’s Golden Dove Road.

Flames left one home unrecognizable—appliances piled in a heap of rubble.

Richard and Aubrey Pland live across the street from burned-down homes. Theirs survived, and they never evacuated.

“We’ve lived here for 63 years and this is our life,” Aubrey Pland said of her home. “It’s very hard to just abandon.”

Sad to report #WashingtonFire has taken out homes on Golden Dove Road in Jamestown. @CAL_FIRE estimating between 6-12 homes lost in all. pic.twitter.com/xe0t9PGXUn — stevelarge (@largesteven) August 27, 2021

Another day, another wildfire leaving a community living on the edge of disaster.

“We’re just desperate. We’re dying here,” Brandon said.

There has been no word yet on when power will be restored in this area. An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Tuolomne County Veterans Hall.