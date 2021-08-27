FIRE HELP:Join CBS13 in supporting the American Red Cross to help those affected by the fires.
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Two people have been transported to the hospital after several mobile homes have caught fire in South Sacramento on Friday.

The scene is along the 6500 block of Den Avenue.

At least four mobile homes are on fire, Metro Fire officials say. A second alarm has been called for the incident.

No other details have been released at this point.