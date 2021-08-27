'We're Trying To Bring Swimming To A Broader Audience': Lilly King On International Swimming League & 2020 OlympicsTwo-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King talks with us about the International Swimming League on CBS & CBS Sports Network and her experience at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Noah Eagle, Donte Whitner Joins CBS Sports' Growing Roster Of College Football Announcer And Analyst TalentCBS Sports has extended its talent roster for SEC and Mountain West college football coverage across CBS and CBS Sports Network.

'We Kicked It Up A Notch & Lit It On Fire': Heléne Yorke On Season 2 Of 'The Other Two' & Working With Molly ShannonHeléne Yorke discusses the return of her comedy series "The Other Two" and what it was like to work with Saturday Night Live alumna Molly Shannon.

'We Embrace Our Messy Moments': Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Tori Spelling, Adam Rippon & Teddy Ray Preview MTV's 'Messyness'Celebrities such as Snooki from "The Jersey Shore" and Tori Spelling from "90210" will be discussing the messiest moments of their lives and careers and the craziest videos on the Internet in a new MTV series.

Paula Abdul Takes Over CBS Tonight Starting At 8PM: 'Excited For Everyone To Fill A Place In Their Heart After Watching These Shows'Paula Abdul stars in back-to-back episodes of 'Secret Celebrity Renovation' and 'The Greatest #AtHome Videos' tonight starting at 8PM on CBS.

'It Was Terrifying, Moving & Awe-Inspiring': Director Lucy Walker On CBSN Documentary 'Bring Your Own Brigade'Bring Your Own Brigade, an incendiary look at California's wildfire crisis, hits theaters this Friday and streams on the CBS News app and Paramount+ on August 20.