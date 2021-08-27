SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Two people have been transported to the hospital after several mobile homes have caught fire in South Sacramento on Friday.
Fire is contained, 2 patients transported. Down power lines controlled by smud. pic.twitter.com/n0YeBT1huf
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 27, 2021
Metro Fire is on scene with several mobile homes on fire. A second alarm has been initiated. pic.twitter.com/jq435FbF8e
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 27, 2021
The scene is along the 6500 block of Den Avenue.
At least four mobile homes are on fire, Metro Fire officials say. A second alarm has been called for the incident.
No other details have been released at this point.