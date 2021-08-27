JAMESTOWN (CBS13) — The latest on a fire near Jamestown in Tuolumne County that has prompted evacuation orders:

7:03 a.m.

Firefighters report that they have held the Washington Fire near Jamestown and Sonora to 81 acres.

Containment is also now up to 10 percent, as of Friday morning.

While it is clear that some houses have been lost in the fire, Cal Fire says their damage assessment has begun and will continue on Friday. No numbers on the number of homes damaged or destroyed have been released yet.

Forecasters predict lower humidity and wind starting Friday and lasting into the weekend.

Previous day’s updates below:

11:00 p.m.

The Washington Fire was now 81 acres in size and 5% contained, according to Cal Fire. Some residents were still without power after the fire impacted Pacific Gas and Electric lines in the area.

7:16 p.m.

At least half a dozen homes were destroyed by the Washington Fire in Jamestown. The homes were along Golden Dove Road.

Sad to report #WashingtonFire has taken out homes on Golden Dove Road in Jamestown. @CAL_FIRE estimating between 6-12 homes lost in all. pic.twitter.com/xe0t9PGXUn — stevelarge (@largesteven) August 27, 2021

5:30 p.m.

Cal Fire said the Washington Fire has grown to 50 acres. Here is an interactive map for evacuation status updates.

4:02 p.m.

Evacuations were ordered for the city of Sonora from west of Stockton Road to west of South Washington Street, including all roads in between. All downtown hotels along Stockton Road and Washington Street are also included.

3:02 p.m.

Cal Fire has named the incident the Washington Fire.

It has grown to a total of 35 acres and is burning in two separate locations, firefighters say. The first location is off Stockton Road in Sonora, which has burned 10 acres.

The second location is near Golf Links Road and Highway 108.

Highway 108 is closed in the area.

2:38 p.m.

The fire has grown significantly over the past half hour.

The fire has grown significantly over the past half hour, as seen in this timelapse. Head here for the latest info https://t.co/UnGS2UwOIQ pic.twitter.com/5ML84plIPt — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) August 26, 2021

No official numbers on its size have been released yet.

2:07 p.m.

Evacuation orders have been issued due to a fire near Jamestown in Tuolumne County on Thursday.

The fire is burning in the area of Highway 108 and Golf Links Road. A plume of smoke can be seen from an alertwildfire.org camera in the area.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, evacuations are taking place in the following areas:

Alley Drive

Circle Drive

Golden Dove Lane

McKibbin Drive

Golf Links Road

North Drive

Crooked Lane

No other details have been released at this point.