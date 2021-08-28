Health Officials Doubling Down On Push To Vaccinate Against Delta VariantA new study shows that the Delta variant of COVID-19 doubles the risk of hospitalization compared to the original virus. Now, health officials are doubling down on their push to get people vaccinated. With the U.S. Still falling well short of the 70% vaccination rate, experts say is needed to achieve herd the Delta variant. A study out of the UK finds the now dominant Delta strain is now more contagious and also more dangerous, doubling the risk of hospitalization compared to the ones, and alpha variant.

48 minutes ago

Firefighters Battle Fire In Stockton OvernightFirefighters battled a raging structure fire overnight on South Street in Stockton. It spread to a neighboring house and took crews about 45 minutes to contain the fire and minimize damage to the house.

52 minutes ago

18 Mobile Homes, 5 Homes Destroyed In South Sacramento 4-Alarm FireOne person died and two are hospitalized after a mobile home fire in South Sacramento. Sacramento Fire Department says all people are accounted for. Eighteen mobile homes and five buildings were completely destroyed after the afternoon blaze quickly spread into a four-alarm fire. Up to 100 Metro Fire and Cosumnes Fire Department personnel responded to the fire.

53 minutes ago

Man Shot And Killed In ModestoModesto police are investigating a deadly shooting. The incident happened on H Street near 6th Street around 2 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds, he was taken to a local where he died.

57 minutes ago

Saturday Evening Forecast - 8/28/21Kristine Hanson has the latest forecast for the Sacramento region.

4 hours ago