SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A standoff is unfolding in Sacramento after a man accused of shooting at sheriff’s deputies barricaded himself inside of a home.

On Saturday, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputies received the report of someone being shot. Deputies reportedly arrived at the scene, which is in the 9300 block of Appalachian Drive, and found a male who had been shot.

While deputies were treating the victim, the suspect allegedly began shooting at them, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.  Deputies then took cover and got the victim away from the scene.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to come out. People are being asked to avoid the area of Bradshaw Road and Folsom Boulevard as a precaution.

SWAT officers are now at the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital to receive treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story.