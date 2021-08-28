Youth MMA Fighter
Facebook: House of Moons Jiu Jitsu and Pankration Academy
Instagram: @house.of.moons
Follow Adam’s journey on Instagram: @lil_beast16
Grapestakes Tournament
Facebook: State Archers of Northern California
Facebook and Instagram: State Archers of California
http://www.calarchery.net
Teen Driver Safety Event
Session 1: 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Session 2: 1 – 5:30 p.m.
https://tinyurl.com/FordDSFL-CA
Ssong’s Hotdog
1217 W March Ln.
Stockton
11am-5pm
209-451-1903
Instagram @Ssonghotdog.stkn
Toot Sweets Bakery
4755 Quail Lakes Dr. Stockton, CA 95207 (Quail Lakes Shopping Center)
We are open Monday-Saturday 7a- 7p & Sunday 7a – 3p
http://www.tootsweetsbakerycafe.com
Lodi Exotic Bird Expo
Lodi Grape Festival Grounds
414 Lockeford Street
Lodi
10 AM-3 PM
http://www.exoticbirdmart.com
Marlene the Plant Lady
@marlenetheplantlady
Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
Weekend Book Club
“The Screaming Silence”
IG: landerhoward