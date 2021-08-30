EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A West Stanislaus Fire Protection District firefighter was badly hurt while fighting the Caldor Fire over the weekend.
Officials said Patterson resident Richard Gerety III suffered serious burns to his body after falling into a burned area on Saturday.
Gerety was rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center burn unit. He suffered second-degree burns to 18-20 percent of his body, officials said. He remains hospitalized.
Two other firefighters have been injured while fighting the Caldor Fire, which has now prompted evacuation orders for all of South Lake Tahoe as of Monday. There have also been a total of two civilian injuries.