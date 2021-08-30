STOCKTON (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway in Stockton after a 53-year-old man was found dead late Sunday morning.
Stockton police say, just before 11 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of East Church Street to investigate a report of a person down. At the scene, officers found a man who was unresponsive.
Medics soon pronounced the man dead at the scene, officers say.
Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation. Exactly how the man died has not been detailed by authorities at this point.
No motive or suspect information is available.
Anyone with information relevant to the homicide investigation is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-8377.