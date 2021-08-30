VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A man has been convicted on federal gun charges after a 2020 high-speed chase that ended in Vacaville with his car catching fire – and the ammunition inside exploding.
The US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California said in a release on Monday that 42-year-old Hayward resident Eligio Nunez has been found guilty of being a felon in possession of firearms.READ MORE: 'No Sign That It’s Starting To Slow Down': South Lake Tahoe Residents Ordered To Leave As Caldor Fire Advances
Prosecutors said the incident happened back on Aug. 7, 2020. Nunez led officers on a high-speed chase that day in a stolen Lexus.
Eventually, he bailed from the car in a grassy area off of Shelton Lane in Vacaville – but the car soon caught fire. The ammunition that was inside the car then exploded, officers said.READ MORE: All Of South Lake Tahoe Now Under Mandatory Evacuation Orders Due To Caldor Fire
Nunez was found in a dry creek bed and arrested. Officers said they later found three handguns inside the burned car.
Prosecutors noted that, with 10 previous felony convictions, Nunez was already prohibited from owning guns.MORE NEWS: Dixie Fire Grows To More Than 771K Acres; Containment Up To 48%
With the latest federal conviction, Nunez is now facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He is set to be sentenced on Nov. 23.